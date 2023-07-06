Binance is set to perform a system upgrade for its Liquid Swap service, which will take place on July 10, 2023, between 02:00 (UTC) and 03:00 (UTC).

The one-hour upgrade is aimed at enhancing the platform's performance and user experience. As part of the upgrade process, Binance Liquid Swap users may experience temporary service unavailability or disruptions during this time frame.

Binance has assured users that they will prioritize minimal downtime and work efficiently to ensure a smooth system upgrade. The company appreciates users' understanding and support as they continue to improve their services and strive to provide their clients with a seamless experience.