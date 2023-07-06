The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, up by 1.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,200 and $31,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,391, up by 2.13%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MOB, BTS, and XEC, up by 29%, 28%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
BlockFi Bankruptcy Plans Opposed By FTX, Three Arrows, and SEC
Bill to Exempt Foreigners From Crypto Taxes Passes Preliminary Reading in Israel
Crypto Trading Volumes Rise for First Time in 3 Months Amid ETF Optimism
Aave Holders Vote on Proposal for DeFi Protocol to Convert 1,600 Ether Into WstETH and RETH
Twitter Receives Money Transmitter Licenses in Three US States
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says Bitcoin Has Potential to Revolutionize Finance
Market movers:
ETH: $1951.26 (+1.34%)
BNB: $243.4 (+0.58%)
XRP: $0.4832 (-0.43%)
ADA: $0.2926 (+0.00%)
DOGE: $0.06846 (+0.40%)
SOL: $20.11 (+5.07%)
LTC: $105.52 (-0.53%)
TRX: $0.07839 (+1.04%)
MATIC: $0.6955 (-0.01%)
DOT: $5.344 (+0.45%)