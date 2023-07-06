The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.22T, up by 1.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,200 and $31,500 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,391, up by 2.13%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MOB, BTS, and XEC, up by 29%, 28%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1951.26 (+1.34%)

  • BNB: $243.4 (+0.58%)

  • XRP: $0.4832 (-0.43%)

  • ADA: $0.2926 (+0.00%)

  • DOGE: $0.06846 (+0.40%)

  • SOL: $20.11 (+5.07%)

  • LTC: $105.52 (-0.53%)

  • TRX: $0.07839 (+1.04%)

  • MATIC: $0.6955 (-0.01%)

  • DOT: $5.344 (+0.45%)

Top gainers on Binance: