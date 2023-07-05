Valkyrie Digital Assets refiled its application for a spot bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, joining asset managers including BlackRock and Fidelity in taking another stab at the process.

The Tennessee-based asset manager filed a new 19b-4 paper saying crypto exchange Coinbase would act as the partner for a so-called surveillance-sharing agreement, which is supposed to help prevent market manipulation and has been a key part of all ETF applications in the past month.

The Wednesday filing says Nasdaq, the exchange Valkyrie would use to list the ETF, “executed a term sheet” with Coinbase, which Valkyrie said is the “largest United States-based spot trading platform for Bitcoin.”

BlackRock and Fidelity filed renewed paperwork last week.

The asset manager first filed an application in January 2021. It refiled paperwork with the SEC on June 21, naming Nasdaq as its chosen exchange and changing its ticker symbol to $BRRR. Valkyrie already has a bitcoin futures ETF listed on the exchange. That was approved in May 2022.