This week, borrowing/lending coins outperformed, with COMP rallying over 50% and MKR rallying over 40%. Our desk observed strong trading demand for both tokens. Meanwhile, AAVE continued its strong performance from last week and posted a 22.1% gain.

The desk also noticed that several Layer 1 tokens were taking a hit this week. Conflux (CFX) and Near Protocol (NEAR) prices were down with lower trading volumes this week. Conflux plunged over 12% after DWF Labs announced that they recently purchased $18 million worth of CFX, in addition to the $10 million worth of Conflux purchased in March of this year.

On Friday, June 30, 2023, the SEC said that new Bitcoin ETF filings by BlackRock and others were inadequate. BTC fell below the $30k support level briefly and reclaimed the support level.



Convert Portal Volume Breakdown

This week, as the overall market traded sideways, the stablecoin-to-crypto trading volume weight dropped from 27.51% to 22.58%, suggesting fewer trading activities on cryptocurrency accumulation.

Crypto-to-stablecoin trading volume weight also dropped from almost 40% to 38.22%, as many investors are not cashing out and staying on the sidelines for the next opportunity. The market structure remains bullish.

Meanwhile, the weight of crypto-to-crypto increased from 10.66% to 14.58%, implying many investors are taking advantage of the market trading sideways and rotating their crypto asset allocation.

Our volume breakdown table supports our observation mentioned above, that the DeFi sector continued its outperformance while some Layer 1 coins underperformed.



Overall market sentiment

In the last 7 days, BTC broke the strong $30k support level due to the SEC news. The market quickly rebounded after investors noticed that the SEC was asking BlackRock and the other companies filing for Bitcoin spot ETFs to include information about the spot exchange that the Nasdaq and Cboe would have a “surveillance-sharing agreement” with, or provide enough detail about the arrangement. These companies re-filed with the required information afterward.

However, BTC needs to clear the $31,300 resistance level before it continues its upward trend. The resistance level was tested a few times in the last 7 days, yet the price failed to hold above this level.

After July 4, we should see more trading activity in the market. If BTC clears the $31,300 resistance level, we will face the next strong resistance level at $45k.



Options Market

Our OTC desk closely monitored the 7-day expiry option skewness and noticed a sentiment change since June 14. Prior to June 14, We had a -2.1 reading on 25D skewness on BTC options, implying traders were willing to pay 2.1% IV more at the 25% delta Puts. In other words, traders were happy to pay higher premiums for Puts and have downside protection. This reading flipped to a positive one after the BlackRock news. Traders were paying higher premiums for Calls. BTC price skyrocketed 21%, from $24,850 to $30,000, in just one week. This reading peaked on June 21, while the BTC price traded higher and tested the $31,300 level on June 23.

At the moment reading continues moving higher, while BTC is trading sideways, potentially indicating that options traders are building their bullish positions with higher premiums. It could signal that the next leg up on BTC price is getting close.

Macro at a glance

Last Wednesday (2023-06-28), Fed Chairman Powell said at the ECB Forum on Central Banking 2023 that further rate hikes at consecutive meetings should not be ruled out. And he reiterated again, that the labour market needed to soften further to take pressure off inflation. The S&P 500 index took a pause from the almost 1% rally on Tuesday and closed with a 0.19% gain. BTC, however, had a 2% drop and found its support at the $30k level.

Last Thursday (2023-06-29), Germany released its CPI reading for June as 6.4% YoY, higher than the estimated 6.3% and the previous month’s 6.1%.

Last Friday (2023-06-30), the US released its Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index for May. The PCE price index is a proxy that the Fed closely monitors to assess the inflation rate. The PCE price index change was 3.8% YoY in May, much lower than the estimated 4.6% and the previous month’s 4.3%. However, the core PCE price index change was 4.6%, slightly lower than the estimated 4.7% and the previous month’s 4.7%. The only minor improvement in the core PCE price index implied that the price pressure was still strong and that the Fed might continue tightening monetary policy for longer.

On Monday (2023-07-03), the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to keep its cash rate unchanged, at 4.10%. In the prior month, on June 6th, the RBA surprisingly raised its cash rate by 25bps from 3.85% to 4.10%, addressing persistent inflation domestically.