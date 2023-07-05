Binance has announced the inclusion of five new tokens – MAV, PENDLE, WBETH, COMBO, and IQ – to its Auto-Invest plans, providing users with more investment options.

As a result of this update, users can now dollar-cost average (DCA) into MAV, PENDLE, WBETH, COMBO, and IQ using USDT, BTC, or any other payment options supported on Binance Auto-Invest. By adding these tokens, Binance aims to bolster its Auto-Invest platform, offering users a wider selection of assets to invest in and manage their exposure to the cryptocurrency market.