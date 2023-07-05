One of the top online learning platforms in the world, Coursera, has partnered with Binance Academy, the education division of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world. Coursera has more than 124 million users worldwide. Through this partnership, educational opportunities will be made available to everyone in the world via a full suite of learning programs that will start to roll out over the next months and beyond.

A wide variety of topics will be covered throughout the programs. Both those wanting to get a fundamental grasp of blockchain, web3, and crypto technologies as well as those wishing to obtain a professional certification in order to pursue a career in the blockchain sector will find them to be catered to. Learners who successfully complete these courses will get digital certifications, which may help create new possibilities in this quickly expanding industry.

Yi He, Binance co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer said: “Education is the cornerstone of progress and innovation. This is a belief that has guided us at Binance Academy, as we strive to make the revolutionary world of blockchain technology accessible to everyone. Today, we’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Coursera. Together, we’re combining the strengths of two industry leaders with a shared vision – to provide best-in-class education that will drive adoption and build the foundations for Web3.”

Businesses that use blockchain effectively are expanding right now. By 2030, this technology is expected to boost more than 40 million employment worldwide, according to PWC’s “Time for Trust” study. The blockchain and cryptocurrency industries already have a high demand for specialists. The need for blockchain programming skills increased by 552% in 2022, according to a DevSkiller analysis based on over 200,000 skills evaluations.

“Learning skills in blockchain, web3, and cryptocurrency is more important than ever as a variety of new and exciting job roles emerge in these fields,” said Marni Baker Stein, Chief Content Officer at Coursera. “We’re excited to partner with Binance Academy to expand course offerings in these areas. With fully online and self-paced content taught by experts from Binance Academy, learners everywhere will be able to equip themselves with crucial skills to thrive in the dynamic blockchain industry.”

Experts from Binance Academy will create the programs. Each educational program will include a number of courses, including video lectures, readings, practice exams or projects, and graded exams.

As part of an all-encompassing system that enables millions of people to enter the digital economy, this partnership with Coursera complements Binance Academy’s already-existing global education efforts including multimedia content, Learn & Earn campaigns, and the University Outreach Program.