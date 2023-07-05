In the wake of a series of high-profile security breaches plaguing the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, a proposed solution has emerged from the Ethereum community.

A group of Ethereum community members has put forth a new standard, ERC 7265, aiming to enhance the security of DeFi protocols. This standard could be pivotal in mitigating the risk of significant losses due to hacks and other security threats in an increasingly vulnerable DeFi landscape.

Alarming Vulnerabilities

The decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape has been marred by an upswing in security breaches recently, with protocols including Poly Network, Chibi Finance, Sturdy Finance, Jimbos Protocol on Arbitrum, Hundred Finance, Sentiment, Deus Finance, and Tornado Cash, among others, all falling prey to malicious actors.

As these attacks escalate, both in frequency and impact, this proposal addresses some of the risks that the aforementioned exploits represent. The urgency for effective protective measures in the DeFi sector has been driven by several high-profile hacking incidents.

These incidents highlight a critical vulnerability in the DeFi sector. Once protocols are compromised, the damage is often irreparable, causing total value locked (TVL) to plummet to zero within seconds. Against this backdrop, the Ethereum community is rallying to propose a standard known as ERC 7265.

Circuit Breaker: ERC 7265

The Ethereum community's proposed standard, ERC 7265, suggests the integration of a "circuit breaker" into DeFi protocols. This feature could act as a fail-safe in smart contracts, stopping token transactions before they exit contracts during a hack.

"ERC 7265 allows teams to create a circuit breaker protecting their protocol, with highly customized rate limit parameters per asset," explains Meir Bank of Fluid Protocol. In the event of a hack, he says, "the attacker will no longer be able to drain an entire contract in seconds. The majority of funds can be recovered."

The ERC 7265 standard is primarily intended for DeFi protocols that can be upgraded by governance, a common practice in DeFi. Bank assures that this integration carries few downsides and numerous benefits for such governed DeFi protocols.

The Path Forward?

ERC 7265 is currently in the proposal stage and awaits approval by the broader Ethereum community. If accepted and implemented by core developers, it could become a critical tool in the ongoing battle against DeFi hacks.

The proposed ERC 7265 could play a key role in improving Ethereum's ecosystem. It comes in response to ongoing security worries in DeFi protocols, many of which are based on Ethereum. As we see, these frequent exploits have shaken trust in these platforms. The Ethereum community's proactive stance in proposing ERC 7265 underscores the industry's commitment to tackling the security issues head-on. As DeFi continues to mature and evolve, protective measures like this circuit breaker may prove crucial in safeguarding protocols and building trust within the community. In the dynamic world of DeFi, one thing remains certain: security must remain at the forefront of every attempt at innovation.