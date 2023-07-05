IN BRIEF

Peckshield’s new report found that $2.27 worth of NFTs were stolen in June.

Half of the stolen NFTs were sold within three hours.

More than 80% of the stolen NFTs were sold on Blur.

Blockchain security company Peckshield has published a new report highlighting the amount of stolen NFTs for the month of June.

The report found that approximately $2.27 worth of NFTs were stolen that month, with half of them being sold within three hours.

The number of NFTs stolen in June reached the lowest point of the year, showing an 85% decrease compared to the peak in February when $16.2 million worth of NFTs were lost to theft. Peckshield’s research revealed that over 80% of the stolen NFTs were later sold on Blur, while nearly 50% of the stolen NFTs were sold on OpenSea during January and February.

Despite the ongoing slump in the NFT market, the theft of digital collectibles shows no signs of stopping. On Tuesday, Peckshield detected that four Invisible Friends NFTs were lost to a phisher known as Fake_Phishing182232, who has been going on a stealing spree since last week.

Fake_Phishing182232 used Inferno Drainer, which is a crypto and NFT scam service specializing in multi-chain scams, to steal the NFTs. According to Peckshield, Fake_Phishing182232 funded Inferno Drainer 0.05ETH to steal 38 NFTs including two BAYC, nine MAYC, five KODA, 11 Otherdeed, two BoredApeKennelClub within the period of Jul 1-3. The nine MAYC were then sold for 60.75 ETH.

Per a Scam Sniffer analysis in published on May 19, a platform that identifies scams, Inferno Drainer has stolen $5.9 million in assets from nearly 4,888 victims through over 689 phishing websites targeting popular projects including Pepe, Bob, Collab.Land, zkSync, Sui, ChainGPT, PUYSPOP.

Since then, the amount of assets and number of victims have exponentially increased in just over a month. According to Scam Sniffer’s data on Dune Analytics, more than $21 million worth of assets were stolen from over 45,000 victims so far. Most of the assets were stolen from the Ethereum blockchain.