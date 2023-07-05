Singapore-based DBS bank has introduced a “merchant collection solution” using e-CNY – China’s central bank digital currency – to allow corporate clients of DBS China to collect payments from their customers in e-CNY, and allow the automated settlement of e-CNY directly into their bank deposit account.

DBS has also completed its first e-CNY collection for a client – a catering company in Shenzhen, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

DBS said its merchant collection solution lets businesses receive e-CNY payments digitally in underserved regions which have limited internet connectivity.

“We look forward to building on this launch to explore new digital payment solutions, such as cross-border CBDC payments,” Lim Soon Chong, group head of global transaction services of DBS, said in the statement.

China has been a leader among countries developing a CBDC and started trials in Shenzhen in October 2020.

About 130 countries, representing 98% of global GDP, are exploring a CBDC, according to the Atlantic Council’s CBDC Tracker.