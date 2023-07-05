Clients of Singapore bank DBS can now collect payments from customers in e-CNY, China's central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The newly launched merchant collection platform allows businesses automated settlement of e-CNY into their bank deposit accounts. At least one client has already used this platform for a transaction, DBS added.

DBS is participating in Project Guardian, launched by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, a project for testing asset tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi) for traditional banks. The bank is also participating in experiments to build the infrastructure needed to issue a programmable digital Singapore dollar.

e-CNY represents 0.13% of cash and reserves held by China's central bank, according to official data.