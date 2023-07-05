Starting from July 7th, 2023, 00:00 (UTC), Binance has announced the suspension of deposits and withdrawals for select Multichain-bridged tokens via specified networks. This policy will remain in effect until further notice.

Binance's decision comes as a response to the recent situation with the Multichain (MULTI) protocol, which had previously led to the suspension of deposits for multiple Multichain-bridged tokens since May 24th, 2023. The affected tokens and their corresponding networks are as follows:

- Polkastarter (POLS) via BNB Smart Chain

- Alchemy Pay (ACH) via BNB Smart Chain

- Beefy.Finance (BIFI) via Fantom Network

- SuperVerse (SUPER) via BNB Smart Chain

- Travala (AVA) via Ethereum Network

- Spell Token (SPELL) via Avalanche C-Chain

- Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) via Fantom Network

- Harvest Finance (FARM) via BNB Smart Chain