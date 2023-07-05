The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, down by -0.92% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,620 and $31,130 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,738, down by -0.91%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include XVG, STORJ, and WAN, up by 55%, 50%, and 25%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Coinbase Share Price Surges Amid Reports of Possible SEC Game-Changing Decision
Advocates Call for Hong Kong Govt Stablecoin to Compete With Tether and USD Coin
UK Government Moves Forward on Bill Aimed At Empowering Authorities to Seize Crypto
UK Financial Watchdog Reminds Crypto Firms of October Deadline for Marketing Compliance
Bitcoin, Ether Supply on Exchanges Fell in June: Goldman Sachs
Pepe 2.0’s Price Surge Ignites Investor Frenzy, Nears $100 Million Market Cap
Creditors for Bankrupt Voyager Digital Billed $5.1M in Legal Fees
US Crypto Regulatory Uncertainty Could Be Hong Kong’s Gain — Yat Siu
Market movers:
ETH: $1925.46 (-1.47%)
BNB: $242 (-1.43%)
XRP: $0.4854 (-0.51%)
ADA: $0.2926 (-0.65%)
DOGE: $0.06819 (-0.19%)
LTC: $106.07 (-1.01%)
SOL: $19.14 (-0.26%)
TRX: $0.07758 (-0.49%)
MATIC: $0.6955 (-0.80%)
DOT: $5.32 (-2.60%)
Top gainers on Binance:
XVG/BUSD (+55%)
STORJ/BUSD (+50%)
WAN/BUSD (+25%)