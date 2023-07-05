The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, down by -0.92% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,620 and $31,130 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,738, down by -0.91%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include XVG, STORJ, and WAN, up by 55%, 50%, and 25%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: