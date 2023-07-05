Binance has announced that it will conduct wallet maintenance for the Tron Network (TRX) on July 6th, 2023, at 07:00 (UTC). The maintenance is expected to last for approximately one hour. During this period, the trading of digital assets and currencies on the Tron Network will not be affected.

However, deposits and withdrawals on the Tron Network (TRX) will be suspended starting from 06:30 (UTC) on the same day. Binance plans to reopen deposits and withdrawals after the completion of the maintenance, with no further announcement necessary.