According to lookonchain data, the price of STORJ has experienced a significant increase, rising nearly 45% today. In a noteworthy move, the $Storj team has deposited an additional 2.5 million STORJ tokens, amounting to $1.22 million, to Binance following the price hike. The team currently holds 11.6 million STORJ tokens, equivalent to $5.7 million.
STORJ Price Surges by 45% as Storj Team Deposits Additional Tokens to Binance
05-07-2023 05:38
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
