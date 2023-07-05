Binance has confirmed its support for the upcoming Zilliqa (ZIL) and Waves (WAVES) network upgrades and hard forks. The Zilliqa (ZIL) network upgrade is scheduled for July 5th, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC), with deposits and withdrawals of ZIL suspended starting from approximately 07:30 (UTC).

Meanwhile, the Waves (WAVES) network upgrade and hard fork will take place at the Waves block height of 3,720,000, estimated to occur around July 6th, 2023, at 18:14 (UTC). Deposits and withdrawals of WAVES will be suspended starting from roughly 17:00 (UTC) on the same day.

It is important to note that the trading of ZIL and WAVES tokens will not be affected during the network upgrades and hard forks. Binance will handle all technical requirements for users holding ZIL and WAVES in their accounts. Furthermore, the network upgrades and hard forks will not result in the creation of new tokens.