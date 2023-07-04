TL;DR Breakdown

Stability AI CEO predicts the extinction of human programmers within 5 years, envisioning a future shaped by AI capabilities.

Data shows that 41% of all code is currently AI-generated, indicating the rising influence of AI in programming.

Stability AI aims to democratize access to AI technology, building personalized models that reflect individual narratives and perspectives

In a recent interview, Emad Mostaque, the founder and CEO of Stability AI, made a thought-provoking prediction about the future of programming: “There will be no human programmers in five years.” Mostaque’s vision encompasses a near future where artificial intelligence (AI) plays a central role in shaping our world.

Mostaque’s claim gains support from data obtained from GitHub, indicating that a staggering 41% of all code is currently AI-generated. This statistic highlights the growing popularity and influence of AI in the programming landscape. Stability AI itself has made significant strides in this domain, surpassing the popularity of leading cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, on GitHub within three months.

Stability Ai’s Impressive Portfolio

Stability AI is renowned for its flagship project, Stable Diffusion, an open-source image generator widely recognized as the world’s most popular. However, the company’s ambitions extend beyond image generation. They are actively involved in diverse projects, ranging from protein folding and DNA analysis to chemical reactions, language models, and audio-visual data processing. Their ultimate aim is to lay the foundation for a “society OS” – a comprehensive platform that addresses various societal needs.

Mostaque envisions a paradigm shift in communication and access to information within the next year. He predicts AI models, such as ChatGPT, will be fully resident on mobile phones, eliminating the need for an internet connection. This advancement has the potential to revolutionize our conversational interactions, enabling more seamless and immersive experiences.

Stability AI recognizes the concerns surrounding AI’s impact on society and actively addresses them through its commitment to transparency and democratizing access to AI technology. They aim to build personalized models that empower individuals, companies, and cultures to develop AI systems that reflect their unique narratives and perspectives. By decentralizing AI, Stability AI strives to ensure that this transformative technology benefits individuals rather than working against them, aligning with the ethos of cryptocurrency.

Embracing AI as a Tool for Human Potential

While fears of job security naturally arise in the face of rapid AI advancements, Mostaque takes a more optimistic stance. Similar to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who viewed Ethereum as a creator of better jobs, Mostaque believes that AI will enhance human potential rather than eradicate it. By providing humans with valuable information, AI has the power to reshape the world positively.

Emad Mostaque, the CEO of Stability AI, predicts a future where human programmers become obsolete within five years. With the growing prevalence of AI-generated code and the company’s impressive portfolio of projects, Stability AI is at the forefront of AI innovation. By decentralizing AI, promoting transparency, and democratizing access to technology, Stability AI aims to ensure that AI benefits individuals and society as a whole. Rather than fearing the AI revolution, Mostaque sees it as a catalyst for positive change and an enabler of human potential.