30 June 2023

🔎 Macro / TradFi

HSBC Hong Kong now allows customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum futures ETFs listed on the Hong Kong exchange. This makes them the first bank in Hong Kong to allow customers access to digital asset ETFs.

Crypto startups who issue their own tokens in Japan will now be exempt from corporate taxes on unrealized crypto gains. The ruling LDP aims to make it easier for crypto companies to do business in the country.

Mastercard has introduced the Mastercard Multi-Token Network, described as an “app store powered by blockchain technologies for building regulated financial applications”

MicroStrategy acquired 12,333 bitcoin between April 29 and June 27, 2023, at an average price of US$28,136 per bitcoin. The company now holds 152,333 bitcoin, worth over US$4.6B at current prices.

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

zkSync has introduced ZK Stack, a modular framework to create custom blockchains called Hyperchains. This is similar to competing L2, Optimism’s, OP Stack and Superchain.

Polkadot has launched the Polkadot Developer Heroes Program to build a strong collaborative community of Polkadot developers.

NEAR Foundation partners with Alibaba Cloud. NEAR will be able to leverage Alibaba’s computing and storage services to onboard developers across Asia and the Middle East + developers who want to launch a NEAR validator can use Alibaba Cloud infrastructure.

Ankr launched AppChains on Ethereum, leveraging WebAssembly and ZK proofs to create a solution of enterprise-grade applications on the Ethereum blockchain.

DeFi:

DeFi lender, Compound Finance, has submitted filings to regulators to create “Superstate”. The new company will create an Ethereum-linked short-term government bond fund, focusing on investing in “ultra-short duration government securities”.

Maple Finance has expanded its product suite to include direct lending. Maple Direct will be able to underwrite and issue loans to Web3 companies starting in July. The loans will be in USDC and USDT, with BTC, ETH, and staked ETH as eligible collateral.

dYdX is set to launch the public testnet of its Cosmos-based appchain on July 5. The mainnet is currently scheduled to be launched sometime in September.

PancakeSwap is set to go live on the Polygon zkEVM network. This will be its fourth blockchain, after BNB Chain, Ethereum and Aptos.

Stablecoins:

Tether has signed a MoU with the government of Georgia to develop Bitcoin and P2P infrastructure for the thriving startup ecosystem in the country.

NFTs:

Popular NFT set, Azuki, launched the Azuki Elementals collection. The mint was controversial, with technical issues, and alleged duplication in artwork. As of the time of writing, Azuki floor price is down around 45% on the week, from over 15 ETH to ~9 ETH.

Others:

Digital asset investment products saw the largest single weekly inflow since July 2022, totalling US$199M, following nine consecutive weeks of outflows, according to the latest CoinShares report. With Bitcoin as the primary gainer (94% of inflows), the moves were likely due to recent ETF filing announcements.

