Binance has announced the addition of PENDLE to its Binance Convert trading platform. As of July 3rd, 2023, users can now trade PENDLE against BTC, USDT, and other supported tokens on Binance Convert at zero fees.
Binance Introduces PENDLE to Binance Convert Trading Platform
03-07-2023 11:25
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
