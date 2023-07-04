Binance has announced its support for the upcoming Polygon (MATIC) network upgrade and hard fork. The network upgrade and hard fork will occur at the Polygon block height of 44,934,656, estimated to take place around July 11th, 2023, at 04:00 (UTC).

Deposits and withdrawals of MATIC will be suspended starting from approximately July 11th, 2023, at 03:30 (UTC). However, trading of the MATIC token will not be affected during the network upgrade and hard fork. The estimated time provided by Binance is for user reference only.