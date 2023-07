Binance has announced the completion of its integration of the WOO Network (WOO) on the Arbitrum One network. As a result, deposits and withdrawals for WOO Network (WOO) are now accessible on the Arbitrum One network.

Users can find their assigned WOO Network (WOO) deposit addresses on the Arbitrum One network by visiting the Deposit Crypto page on Binance. The WOO Network (WOO) smart contract address for the Arbitrum One network is also available on the platform.