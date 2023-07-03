Binance's NFT Marketplace has announced the exclusive launch of ForeverCR7: The GOAT NFT Collection, which showcases the Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo. This collection represents the second in a series of drops highlighting the iconic player.

The ForeverCR7 Collection will offer four different rarity levels: Super Super Rare (SSR), Super Rare (SR), Rare (R), and Normal (N). Each rarity level comes with unique utilities for NFT holders.

SSR rarity NFTs showcase "The Bicycle Kick" and will be available via auction. Owning an SSR NFT grants users a training session with Cristiano Ronaldo, entry to Binance Blockchain Week, a signed Binance football jersey, a video message from Ronaldo discussing his thoughts on the featured goal, and a printable signed Binance x CR7 poster.

SR NFTs feature various moments from Ronaldo's career and will be accessible through a subscription mechanism. SR NFT holders receive a signed Binance football jersey, a video message from Ronaldo describing his feelings about the portrayed goal, and a printable signed Binance x CR7 poster.

Rare-level NFTs, or "R" NFTs, cover additional career highlights. These NFT holders will receive a printable signed Binance x CR7 poster, a genuine "Thank You" message from Cristiano Ronaldo, and access to upcoming Binance x CR7 giveaways.

Finally, Normal "N" NFTs will come in a ForeverCR7 Box, which includes one of seven NFTs. Holders will receive a genuine "Thank You" message from Cristiano Ronaldo and access to upcoming Binance x CR7 giveaway