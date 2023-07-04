The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 0.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,570 and $31,380 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,021, up by 1.17%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TROY, OOKI, and FUN, up by 122%, 53%, and 37%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: