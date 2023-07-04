The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 0.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,570 and $31,380 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,021, up by 1.17%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TROY, OOKI, and FUN, up by 122%, 53%, and 37%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1954.08 (-0.39%)

  • BNB: $245.4 (-1.33%)

  • XRP: $0.4879 (+1.16%)

  • ADA: $0.2945 (-0.14%)

  • DOGE: $0.06833 (+0.56%)

  • LTC: $107.15 (-3.34%)

  • SOL: $19.2 (-0.88%)

  • TRX: $0.07796 (+0.85%)

  • DOT: $5.462 (-0.53%)

  • MATIC: $0.7011 (+1.54%)

Top gainers on Binance: