The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 0.41% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,570 and $31,380 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $31,021, up by 1.17%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include TROY, OOKI, and FUN, up by 122%, 53%, and 37%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Probability for U.S. Approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF Is Fairly High: Bernstein
Thai SEC Bans the Use of Customer Crypto Assets for Lending and Investment
Market movers:
ETH: $1954.08 (-0.39%)
BNB: $245.4 (-1.33%)
XRP: $0.4879 (+1.16%)
ADA: $0.2945 (-0.14%)
DOGE: $0.06833 (+0.56%)
LTC: $107.15 (-3.34%)
SOL: $19.2 (-0.88%)
TRX: $0.07796 (+0.85%)
DOT: $5.462 (-0.53%)
MATIC: $0.7011 (+1.54%)
Top gainers on Binance: