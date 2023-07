A smart whale recently moved 4,000 ETH (valued at $7.87 million) out of Binance and deposited 8 million USDC into the platform. The transaction occurred approximately 30 minutes ago, according to the source. This particular investor has demonstrated a history of successfully buying ETH at low prices and selling at high ones.

Furthermore, it was noted that the same smart whale had withdrawn assets from the FTX exchange before withdrawals were temporarily suspended.