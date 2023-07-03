Binance has announced plans to list Pendle (PENDLE) in its Innovation Zone, with trading for the new spot trading pairs set to begin on July 3, 2023, at 10:00 UTC. The new spot trading pairs include PENDLE/BTC, PENDLE/USDT, and PENDLE/TUSD. Users are now able to deposit PENDLE in anticipation of trading.

Withdrawals for PENDLE are expected to open on July 4, 2023, at 10:00 UTC, and the listing fee will be 0 BNB. Binance has also declared zero maker fees for the PENDLE/TUSD trading pair until further notice.

Binance will add PENDLE as a new borrowable asset on Isolated Margin within 48 hours from July 3, 2023, at 10:00 UTC, featuring the new Isolated Margin pair PENDLE/USDT.