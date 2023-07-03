The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 1.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,155 and $30,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,663, up by 0.42%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XVG, ACA, and CELO, up by 71%, 48%, and 31%, respectively.

