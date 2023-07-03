The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 1.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,155 and $30,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,663, up by 0.42%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XVG, ACA, and CELO, up by 71%, 48%, and 31%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Bitcoin Stuck Below $31K, While FIL and GRT Skyrocket By Double Digits (Market Watch)
Singapore's MAS Orders Crypto Firms to Keep Customer Assets in a Trust By Year-End
AzukiDAO Votes on 'Reclaim' of 20K Ether After Botched Elementals NFT Mint
Bitcoin Cash Futures Traders Lose Most in 2 Years As Prices Spike to $320
SEC Has Pushed Investors Into 'toxic' Crypto Products and FTX: Winklevoss
Poly Network Urges Users to Withdraw After Exploit Affects 57 Crypto Assets
Probability for U.S. Approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF Is Fairly High: Bernstein
Thai SEC Bans the Use of Customer Crypto Assets for Lending and Investment
Market movers:
ETH: $1961.75 (+2.37%)
BNB: $248.7 (+1.30%)
XRP: $0.4824 (+0.29%)
ADA: $0.295 (+2.29%)
DOGE: $0.06794 (+0.85%)
LTC: $110.87 (-0.43%)
SOL: $19.37 (+0.83%)
TRX: $0.07731 (+2.33%)
DOT: $5.491 (+4.57%)
MATIC: $0.6906 (+3.41%)