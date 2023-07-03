The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.21T, up by 1.13% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,155 and $30,800 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,663, up by 0.42%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XVG, ACA, and CELO, up by 71%, 48%, and 31%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1961.75 (+2.37%)

  • BNB: $248.7 (+1.30%)

  • XRP: $0.4824 (+0.29%)

  • ADA: $0.295 (+2.29%)

  • DOGE: $0.06794 (+0.85%)

  • LTC: $110.87 (-0.43%)

  • SOL: $19.37 (+0.83%)

  • TRX: $0.07731 (+2.33%)

  • DOT: $5.491 (+4.57%)

  • MATIC: $0.6906 (+3.41%)

Top gainers on Binance: