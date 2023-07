Lookonchain, a blockchain monitoring platform, has revealed that the individuals responsible for the Poly Network hack have sold some tokens, including SHIB and COOK, for a total profit of approximately 400 ETH. The hackers reportedly sold 94 billion SHIB tokens for 360 ETH, 495 million COOK tokens for 16 ETH, and 15 million RFuel tokens for 27 ETH.

The hackers currently appear to be transferring assets and 1 ETH to multiple new wallets, potentially in preparation for further sales.