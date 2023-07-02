Recent market data indicates that the Azuki series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) has experienced a significant decline, with the floor prices of various Azuki collections reporting notable drops. The floor price of Azuki has temporarily reached 6.45 ETH, a decrease of 17.5% in the last 24 hours. Additionally, the floor price of the new series, Azuki Elementals, has fallen below 1 ETH, reporting a 24-hour drop of 23.02%. The Beanz collection has also seen a decline, with its floor price dropping by 15.82% to 0.3857 ETH.
