He Yi, the co-founder and CMO of Binance, has discussed the recent decline in token prices listed on Binance, attributing the decrease to sluggish market conditions. The falling prices of various tokens, including major and minor listings, exemplify the broader market trend where 80%-90% of altcoins have reportedly suffered losses.

Yi emphasized that Binance does not control token prices, as they are determined by both buyers and sellers. She reminded users to conduct their own research and be cautious of investment risks, citing that current market cycles might not reflect historical trends.

Regarding the Rug Pull project XIRTAM and the payment progress of user funds transferred to Binance, Yi stated that solutions will be sought based on legal counsel. As various parties involved have different viewpoints, she encouraged users to make their own judgments and be accountable for their decisions. Yi warned that if the XIRTAM case is not resolved adequately, handling similar projects in the future may be challenging.