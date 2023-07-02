Binance has released an application form to collect address information from victims of the XIRTAM project, following reports of its fraudulent activities. The exchange has initiated an investigation and taken immediate action by freezing suspected funds associated with the project in Binance accounts.

Users are advised to exercise caution and ensure the safety of their assets. Binance has previously aided the community by temporarily freezing 1,909 ETH funds deposited by the Rug Pull project XIRTAM. To submit a refund request, victims must contact Binance customer service and provide transaction hashes related to their losses.