Following the recent Polynetwork hack, Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, has assured users that their Binance accounts remain unaffected, as the exchange does not support deposits from the compromised network. The Binance security team is providing assistance to Polynetwork in its investigation to ensure user safety.

In a related development, hackers of Polynetwork reportedly mounted a subsequent attack, minting a substantial number of assets. Asset sales include 94 billion SHIB sold for 360 ETH, 495 million COOK for 16 ETH, and 15 million RFuel for 27 ETH. Observers have noted that the hackers have begun transferring assets and 1 ETH to new wallets, potentially preparing for further sales.