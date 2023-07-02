The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.20T, up by 0.27% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,430 and $30,662 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,535, up by 0.23%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XVG, FLOW, and STORJ, up by 35%, 18%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

  • $7.8 Billion Lost to Crypto Ponzi Schemes in 2022: Report

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1916.11 (-0.10%)

  • BNB: $245.4 (+0.74%)

  • XRP: $0.481 (+2.21%)

  • ADA: $0.2884 (+0.59%)

  • DOGE: $0.06737 (-1.49%)

  • LTC: $111.2 (+0.16%)

  • SOL: $19.2 (+3.73%)

  • TRX: $0.07555 (-2.40%)

  • DOT: $5.25 (-1.11%)

  • MATIC: $0.6676 (+1.06%)

Top gainers on Binance: