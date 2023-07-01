The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -0.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,500 and $31,137 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,463, down by -1.11%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XEC, QTUM, and LTC, up by 32%, 22%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1918.07 (+1.61%)

  • BNB: $243.6 (+2.01%)

  • XRP: $0.4706 (-1.11%)

  • ADA: $0.2867 (-0.10%)

  • DOGE: $0.06839 (+3.81%)

  • LTC: $111.03 (+12.40%)

  • SOL: $18.51 (-1.17%)

  • TRX: $0.0774 (+1.87%)

  • DOT: $5.31 (+3.45%)

  • MATIC: $0.6607 (+0.35%)

Top gainers on Binance: