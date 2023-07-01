The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -0.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,500 and $31,137 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,463, down by -1.11%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XEC, QTUM, and LTC, up by 32%, 22%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: