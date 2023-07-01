The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -0.02% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,500 and $31,137 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,463, down by -1.11%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include XEC, QTUM, and LTC, up by 32%, 22%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Sudden Crypto Volatility Spurs $216M in Losses, Liquidating Both Long and Short Positions
Bitcoin Cash, FTX’s FTT Token and COMP Led Crypto Market Gains in June
Market movers:
ETH: $1918.07 (+1.61%)
BNB: $243.6 (+2.01%)
XRP: $0.4706 (-1.11%)
ADA: $0.2867 (-0.10%)
DOGE: $0.06839 (+3.81%)
LTC: $111.03 (+12.40%)
SOL: $18.51 (-1.17%)
TRX: $0.0774 (+1.87%)
DOT: $5.31 (+3.45%)
MATIC: $0.6607 (+0.35%)
Top gainers on Binance: