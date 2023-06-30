The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said the recent series of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications by asset managers were inadequate and not sufficiently clear, according to a report by Wall Street Journal on Friday.

The SEC has informed exchanges Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets, which filed the applications on behalf of the asset managers, that the applications are not comprehensive, according to the WSJ report.

Bitcoin prices have surged since asset managers, including BlackRock, WisdomTree and Fidelity, filed an application for a spot Bitcoin ETF in June.

However, Bitcoin fell below US$30,000 for the first time in a week shortly after the WSJ report. It quickly bounced back to US$30,113 at 11 p.m. in Hong Kong.

The SEC has been tightening rules and has filed lawsuits against cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Coinbase, while calling a number of altcoins like Solana, Cardano, Polygon and BNB, as securities and therefore requiring appropriate registration.