The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 1.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,250 and $31,282 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,805, up by 1.20%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include XEC, BCH, and COMP, up by 42%, 34%, and 25%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
South Korea Approves First Standalone Digital Asset Bill for Enhanced Investor Protection
SEC Vs Coinbase Case Set for July 13 After Exchange’s ‘Creative' Opening Response
Blockchain Association Joins Coinbase in Pushing Back Against SEC Over Crypto Crackdown
Federal Reserve's Banking Bailouts Reach a New Weekly High of $103B
ApeCoin DAO Votes in Two New Special Council Seats, Replacing Alexis Ohanian and Yat Siu
CME Group Announces Plans to Launch ETH to BTC Ratio Futures
CFTC Technology Advisory Board to Address DeFi and DAO Issues at July Meeting
Market movers:
ETH: $1887.62 (+1.75%)
BNB: $238.8 (+2.05%)
XRP: $0.4759 (+1.56%)
ADA: $0.287 (+4.78%)
DOGE: $0.06588 (+4.26%)
SOL: $18.73 (+10.24%)
LTC: $98.79 (+17.17%)
TRX: $0.07598 (+1.92%)
DOT: $5.133 (+3.61%)
MATIC: $0.6584 (+5.55%)
Top gainers on Binance: