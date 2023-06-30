The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 1.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,250 and $31,282 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,805, up by 1.20%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include XEC, BCH, and COMP, up by 42%, 34%, and 25%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1887.62 (+1.75%)

  • BNB: $238.8 (+2.05%)

  • XRP: $0.4759 (+1.56%)

  • ADA: $0.287 (+4.78%)

  • DOGE: $0.06588 (+4.26%)

  • SOL: $18.73 (+10.24%)

  • LTC: $98.79 (+17.17%)

  • TRX: $0.07598 (+1.92%)

  • DOT: $5.133 (+3.61%)

  • MATIC: $0.6584 (+5.55%)

Top gainers on Binance: