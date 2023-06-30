The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 1.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,250 and $31,282 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,805, up by 1.20%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include XEC, BCH, and COMP, up by 42%, 34%, and 25%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: