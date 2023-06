Binance has announced its plans to burn several idle Binance-pegged tokens today. This action will be followed by releasing the equivalent amount of tokens used as collateral on their native networks.

The affected tokens include TRXOLD (BSC), PAX (BSC), DAI (BSC), USDP (BSC), PAXG (BSC), PAXG (BNB), BUSD (BSC), and USDC (BSC).