According to Bloomberg, South Korea's parliament has passed the Virtual Asset User Protection legislation, which consolidates 19 crypto-related bills, aiming to enhance investor protection. The approval comes over a year after the implosion of tokens created by Do Kwon contributed to a $2 trillion crypto-market rout.

The newly passed legislation provides a clear definition of digital assets and imposes penalties for infractions such as using non-public information, market manipulation, and unfair trading practices, addressing concerns of potential abuse within the growing digital asset market.