According to Reuters, Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency platform, plans to ask a judge to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit accusing the company of failing to register its business. In a letter submitted to the Manhattan federal court, Coinbase argued that the SEC does not have the authority to pursue civil claims since assets traded on their platform are not considered "investment contracts," and therefore are not securities.

In their defense, Coinbase stated, "The SEC can pursue its claims only if the tokens and staking services it has identified are 'securities.' They are not." SEC representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment.

The SEC filed the lawsuit against Coinbase on June 6, alleging that the company made billions of dollars acting as a middleman by trading at least 13 crypto assets, such as Solana, Cardano, and Polygon, which should have been registered as securities. Additionally, Coinbase faces scrutiny over its "staking" program, where it pools crypto assets in support of activity on the blockchain network and provides "rewards" to customers after taking commissions.

This lawsuit followed the SEC's pursuit of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, which has been accused of inflating trading volumes, mishandling customer funds, and providing false information about its operations.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler aims to exert jurisdiction over the crypto industry, with concerns about undermining investor trust in U.S. capital markets. In response, Coinbase emphasized its openness to regulation, but claimed that the SEC is attempting to fill the "regulatory gap" over crypto assets without the necessary congressional permission. Coinbase stated, "Agency enforcement authority is important but not boundless. The SEC's action here is beyond those bounds and unlawful."

Following these developments, shares of Coinbase's parent company, Coinbase Global, increased by 2.2% on the Nasdaq.



