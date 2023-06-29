According to a report published by Reuters, new research from the U.S.-based think tank Atlantic Council has revealed that 130 countries, which make up around 98% of the global economy, are now actively investigating the implementation of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). According to the study published on Wednesday, almost half of these countries are at a stage of advanced development, pilot testing, or launch.

The research highlights that all G20 nations, with the exception of Argentina, are in one of the aforementioned advanced phases. So far, 11 countries, including several Caribbean nations and Nigeria, have launched their CBDCs. Pilot testing in China alone now involves 260 million people in 200 different scenarios, covering areas like e-commerce and government stimulus payments. On the other hand, India and Brazil plan to launch their digital currencies in the coming year.

The European Central Bank aims to commence its digital euro pilot testing before a potential launch in 2028, and over 20 other countries are anticipated to move forward with significant steps toward pilots this year. In contrast, the United States' progress on a digital dollar mainly revolves around a wholesale (bank-to-bank) version, while work on a retail version meant for the general population appears to have stalled.

Increased interest in CBDCs comes as physical cash use declines, and governmental authorities look to protect their monetary control against the spread of bitcoin and the presence of large tech companies. Sanctions imposed on countries like Russia and Venezuela have also raised concerns and highlighted the importance of alternative payment networks for long-time U.S. allies such as Europe.

The Atlantic Council observed that the number of wholesale CBDC developments has doubled since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent G7 sanctions response. The report also noted that there are now 12 multi-country "cross-border" projects underway. In Europe, Sweden remains at the forefront of CBDC development, while the Bank of England continues to work on a potential digital pound expected to be in use by the latter half of this decade.

Other countries, such as Australia, Thailand, South Korea, and Russia, are set to continue their pilot testing throughout the year. However, it is worth noting that some countries that have already launched CBDCs, like Nigeria, are facing a lack of interest among users, whereas Senegal and Ecuador have ceased development efforts altogether.