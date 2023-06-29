Maverick Protocol has recently announced through its official telegram channel that its platform faced challenges amidst a surge in transactions over the past two days, causing some liquidity providers (LPs) to experience difficulties in accessing their positions when deploying liquidity to the chain. As a result, Maverick Protocol has teamed up with The Graph to address the problem. The Graph, a decentralized protocol for indexing and querying data from blockchains, has been providing subgraph services to Maverick Protocol.

Due to the significant delays experienced by The Graph's subgraph service during the transaction upsurge, the user interface (UI) was compromised, leading to accessibility issues for LPs. Both teams have collaborated to clear these blockages and are working diligently to resolve the matter. The Maverick Protocol has reassured its users that it will keep them informed and provide updates as soon as the issue is rectified.

The unprecedented rise in transactions has underscored the growing demand for Maverick Protocol’s services as well as the associated challenges with handling large traffic volumes. This situation demonstrates the necessity for robust infrastructure capable of swiftly adapting to the evolving market conditions. The collaboration between the Maverick Protocol and The Graph showcases the importance of partnerships across decentralized platforms to tackle such unexpected difficulties together and to ensure a seamless user experience.