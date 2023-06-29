According to a report published by the Block, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Technology Advisory Committee will convene on July 18 at its Washington D.C. headquarters to discuss several technology issues, including digital assets, blockchain technology, and decentralized finance.

CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero, who is sponsoring the committee, stated that the July meeting would focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) models, particularly decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), and the recent CFTC Ooki DAO case.

Following the recent regulatory win against Ooki DAO, which failed to respond to an enforcement action taken by the regulator, the committee will assess the implications of the judgment. The ruling established a precedent that other DAOs could be held responsible for legal violations as a "person" under the Commodity Exchange Act. However, the statutory classification of DAOs remains a widely debated issue in the cryptocurrency space. Some crypto investment firms, such as Paradigm, have pushed back against enforcement actions claiming that individual participants in DAOs cannot be held liable unless there is evidence of a deliberate violation of the law.

The advisory body's agenda also includes several other DeFi-related issues, including those related to the increasing use of blockchain technology, and artificial intelligence. In addition, the committee plans to create three subcommittees, one of which will focus specifically on analyzing digital assets and blockchain technology.

The upcoming meeting could have a significant impact on the regulations governing the rapidly evolving DeFi space. The increased adoption of DeFi protocols and tools has occurred largely outside of traditional financial structures, attracting both supporters and detractors due to its largely decentralized, permissionless nature.



