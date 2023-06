Data from OpenSea reveals a considerable decline in trading volumes for Azuki, with a 72% decrease in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 3,678 ETH and a floor price of 9.30 ETH.

In addition, Azuki Elementals saw a 62% drop in trading volume, amounting to 2,622 ETH at a floor price of 1.60 ETH. The Azuki Elemental Beans series also faced a decline, with a 77% decrease in trading volume and a total of 2,067 ETH traded at a floor price of 2.04 ETH.