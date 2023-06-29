The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 0.11% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,859 and $30,491 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,440, up by 0.40%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAY, MDT, and BTS, up by 19%, 16%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1855.09 (-0.32%)

  • BNB: $234 (+0.30%)

  • XRP: $0.4685 (-1.68%)

  • ADA: $0.274 (-0.80%)

  • DOGE: $0.06319 (-2.02%)

  • SOL: $17 (+5.39%)

  • TRX: $0.07456 (+0.47%)

  • LTC: $84.32 (-1.81%)

  • DOT: $4.953 (-1.22%)

  • MATIC: $0.6238 (-1.92%)

Top gainers on Binance: