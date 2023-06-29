The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, up by 0.11% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,859 and $30,491 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,440, up by 0.40%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include RAY, MDT, and BTS, up by 19%, 16%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Major US Banks Get Passing Grade in ‘severe Recession’ Stress Test
SEC Has No Jurisdiction Over Cryptos on Coinbase's Platform, Exchange Claims in Response to Regulator's Lawsuit
FTX Reboot on the Way: CEO Holds Talks With ‘interested Parties’ — Report
Azuki ‘Elementals’ Mint Mishap Highlights the Fragile State of the NFT Market
Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Now Holds Over $4.6B Worth of Bitcoin
Market movers:
ETH: $1855.09 (-0.32%)
BNB: $234 (+0.30%)
XRP: $0.4685 (-1.68%)
ADA: $0.274 (-0.80%)
DOGE: $0.06319 (-2.02%)
SOL: $17 (+5.39%)
TRX: $0.07456 (+0.47%)
LTC: $84.32 (-1.81%)
DOT: $4.953 (-1.22%)
MATIC: $0.6238 (-1.92%)
Top gainers on Binance: