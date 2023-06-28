Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here and our risk warning here. Binance Futures products are restricted in certain countries and to certain users. This communication is not intended for users/countries to which restrictions apply.

The cryptocurrency market has been experiencing a bearish trend in the past few months, but signs of a possible rally are growing.

Bitcoin has reached a year-to-date high of $31,431, thanks to growing institutional interest from companies like BlackRock and Fidelity Investments, which have both filed for a spot Bitcoin ETF. The rising institutional interest seems to have negated recent regulatory crackdowns in the cryptocurrency industry.

Bitcoin short-sellers have been losing money recently, with over $220 million in shorts liquidated since the BlackRock ETF filing announcement on June 15.

Another positive sign is the cooling U.S. dollar index (DXY), which historically increases sentiment for risk assets like Bitcoin. Additionally, fast growth in a broad measure of money supply, stemming from a reduction in interest rates, quantitative easing, and fiscal stimulus, can increase investors' appetite for higher-risk assets like Bitcoin.

However, the funding rate for the Bitcoin perpetual swap contract has surged, signaling caution for late buyers.

Bitcoin bounces on institutional interest

Bitcoin seemed to have rebounded after weeks of constant decline that started in April this year. However, the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern seems to now provide a solid reference for a potential flip of momentum toward the upside.

The inverse head-and-shoulders pattern has started forming since July 2022, with a neckline firmly standing at $25,233 – also creating a sturdy support for the leading cryptocurrency.

Prior to the recent bounce, Bitcoin has fallen toward $25,233 to test the reliability of the aforementioned foothold before targeting higher levels.

Many analysts are counting on the psychological level of $30,000 to be the next credible support for the pioneer cryptocurrency. If BTC holds this level, Bitcoin is likely to make another move higher.

Key resistance levels to look out for:

$31,455 - Local high

$33,258 - 127.2% Fibonacci extension level

Key support levels to look out for:

$30,000 - Psychological level, 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA)

$28,922 - 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level

Ethereum balances on exchange reaches all-time low

Ethereum’s recent on-chain data is painting an optimistic picture for the largest altcoin by market capitalization. ETH balances on cryptocurrency exchanges have reached an all-time low, while staking deposits are surging, reducing the liquid supply, creating a bullish narrative for the layer 1 token.

The netflow volume of deposits and withdrawals from exchanges shows a steep surge in withdrawals, signaling a similarity to the November 2022 levels when ETH surged over 33%.

Currently, over 23 million ETH is deposited in staking contracts, representing 19.1% of its total supply.

Technical analysts suggest that ETH could reclaim $3,000 if buyers can push above the resistance level of $1,900-$2,000. Ethereum has formed an ascending parallel channel on the daily chart, painting an overall optimistic outlook for the leading altcoin.

However, the funding rate for the ETH perpetual swap contract has surged, signaling caution for late buyers.

Key resistance levels to watch:

$1,945 - 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level

$2,032 - 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level

$2,143 - local high

Key support levels to watch:

$1,823 - 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, 50-day SMA

$1,666 - lower boundary of the parallel channel, 200-day SMA

Binance Coin enters oversold levels

Binance Coin has recently witnessed a decline in enthusiasm, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) also flashed an oversold reading on the 3-day chart. The next level of support for the exchange token is at the swing low, at $220.

If selling pressure continues, BNB could fall towards the June low at $184. Only an increase in buy volume would see Binance Coin target the 100 three-day SMA at $293.

Key resistance levels to keep an eye on:

$251 - 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level

$270 - 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level

Key support level to keep an eye on:

$220 - swing low

