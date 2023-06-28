Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy (MSTR) bought 12,333 bitcoin (BTC), for $347 million in cash, between April 29 and June 27, the company said on Wednesday.

With the most recent purchase, MicroStrategy now holds 152,333 bitcoin, worth over $4.6 billion at current prices.

The company, which was founded by crypto billionaire Michael Saylor, is one of the largest HODLers of bitcoin. MicroStrategy also said it sold some $330 million of its shares to Cowen and Company as per a previously disclosed share sale.

In May, the firm had booked a smaller than expected write down for the first quarter on its bitcoin's holdings.

Shares of the firm were down 1% at $321.44 during pre-market trading, mirroring bitcoin, which was down over 1% at $30,288.

UPDATE (June 28, 2023, 12: 23 UTC): Adds additional details and background.