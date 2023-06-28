The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.72% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,151 and $30,995 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,330, down by -0.16%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MAV, XVG, and AGLD, up by 935%, 70%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1862.27 (-0.70%)

  • BNB: $233.4 (-2.10%)

  • XRP: $0.4764 (-0.87%)

  • ADA: $0.2764 (-1.71%)

  • DOGE: $0.06452 (-0.83%)

  • TRX: $0.07423 (-0.75%)

  • SOL: $16.13 (-2.54%)

  • LTC: $85.9 (-2.78%)

  • DOT: $5.015 (-0.95%)

  • MATIC: $0.6363 (-3.61%)

Top gainers on Binance: