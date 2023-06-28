The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.72% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,151 and $30,995 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,330, down by -0.16%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MAV, XVG, and AGLD, up by 935%, 70%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: