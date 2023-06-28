The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.72% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $30,151 and $30,995 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,330, down by -0.16%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MAV, XVG, and AGLD, up by 935%, 70%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Crypto Miners Sent Over $1B Bitcoin to Exchanges Over Two Weeks: CryptoQuant
BlackRock Has ‘50% Chance’ of Getting Spot Bitcoin ETF Approved: Analyst
TrueUSD’s Reserves Were Attested By Former FTX.US Accounting Team
FTX alleges former exec used ‘hush money’ to silence whistleblowers
UK Needs Bespoke Legal Framework for Using Crypto As Collateral: Law Commission
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Shares Rally to a One-Year High, Discount Dips to 30%
FTX Pauses Sale of $500M Stake in AI Firm Anthropic: Bloomberg
TrueUSD Stablecoin Has $26k of Funds At ‘U.S. Depository Halting Withdrawals,’ Reserve Report Says
The Second FTX Asset Recovery Report Is Packed With Bombshells
Market movers:
ETH: $1862.27 (-0.70%)
BNB: $233.4 (-2.10%)
XRP: $0.4764 (-0.87%)
ADA: $0.2764 (-1.71%)
DOGE: $0.06452 (-0.83%)
TRX: $0.07423 (-0.75%)
SOL: $16.13 (-2.54%)
LTC: $85.9 (-2.78%)
DOT: $5.015 (-0.95%)
MATIC: $0.6363 (-3.61%)
Top gainers on Binance: