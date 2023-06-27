Hong Kong rating agency HKVAC has announced a new virtual asset index, with a diverse range of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. The index comprises both major and emerging digital assets, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency market.

Featured cryptocurrencies include established assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), as well as stablecoins like Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and Binance-Pegged Bitcoin (BTCB). The index also features other notable cryptocurrencies, including Litecoin (LTC), Binance Coin (BNB), Cardano (ADA), Cosmos (ATOM), and Polkadot (DOT), to name a few.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao praised Hong Kong's progress in the cryptocurrency domain.