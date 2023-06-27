The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,930 and $30,666 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,378, up by 0.18%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ACA, BCH, and COMP, up by 25%, 14%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1875.41 (-0.76%)

  • BNB: $238.4 (+0.13%)

  • XRP: $0.4805 (-0.21%)

  • ADA: $0.2813 (-2.83%)

  • DOGE: $0.06505 (-1.48%)

  • TRX: $0.07478 (+1.48%)

  • SOL: $16.55 (-2.07%)

  • LTC: $88.36 (+0.78%)

  • DOT: $5.062 (-2.05%)

  • MATIC: $0.66 (-0.54%)

Top gainers on Binance: