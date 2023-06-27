The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -0.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,930 and $30,666 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $30,378, up by 0.18%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ACA, BCH, and COMP, up by 25%, 14%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Singapore Outlines Design Framework for Interoperable Networks in Collaboration With Financial Firms
Circle’s Allaire Says Bitcoin ETFs Likely to Be Approved: Bloomberg
Australian Banks Claim 40% of Scams 'touch' Crypto As It Defends Restrictions
Following Bitcoin’s Surge Above $30K: BTC on Exchanges Lowest Since December 2017
$27 Trillion AUM Is Perched Over Bitcoin and Crypto: CoinShares CSO
Swiss Central Bank to Launch Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), List on the Zurich Stock Exchange
Singapore's MAS Unveils Groundbreaking Framework for Digital Asset Ecosystem
NEAR Foundation Partners With Alibaba Cloud for Web3 Services
HSBC Jumps on the Crypto Train, Unleashes Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
Market movers:
ETH: $1875.41 (-0.76%)
BNB: $238.4 (+0.13%)
XRP: $0.4805 (-0.21%)
ADA: $0.2813 (-2.83%)
DOGE: $0.06505 (-1.48%)
TRX: $0.07478 (+1.48%)
SOL: $16.55 (-2.07%)
LTC: $88.36 (+0.78%)
DOT: $5.062 (-2.05%)
MATIC: $0.66 (-0.54%)
Top gainers on Binance: