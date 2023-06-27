Riot Platforms — one of the world’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) mining companies — has bought 33,280 “next-generation” Bitcoin miners for its Texas facility, costing $162.9 million.

The rigs, which were sourced from mining manufacturer MicroBT, will boost the firm’s self-mining capacity by 7.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) and comes “in advance” of Bitcoin’s next halving cycle, which is set to take place in mid-2024.

Riot Platforms CEO Jason Les stated on June 26 that the deal will increase the firm’s self-mining capacity to 20.1 EH/s once the machines are installed in the first quarter of 2024:

“These new miners will contribute an additional 7.6 EH/s to Riot’s self-mining capacity when fully deployed and will further enhance our already strong fleet efficiency in advance of the upcoming Bitcoin halving.”

Les added the rigs we built specifically for “immersion cooling systems,” such as those used at the firm’s Corsicana facility.

Of the 33,280 machines, 8,320 are M56S+ models with a hash rate of 220 terahashes per second (TH/s), while the remaining 24,960 M56S++ are slightly more powerful at 230 TH/s.

However, the machines won’t arrive until December and full deployment of the miners won’t be completed until mid-2024.

Riot said it may also purchase 66,560 M56S++ models before December 31, 2024, adding 15.3 EH/s to the firm’s self-mining capacity. The company may choose to exercise this option in whole or in part.

Despite the news, Riot’s share price fell 7.2% to $10.77 on June 26, according to Google Finance.

Meanwhile, on June 21, Bitcoin miner Akron Energy announced that it bought a 200-megawatt (MW) mining facility in Hannibal, Ohio, for an undisclosed amount.

It’s the Sydney-based firm’s first expansion into the United States following a $26 million raise on June 20.

The firm plans to immediately complete the first design stage of the Hannibal facility, which it hopes will provide 100 MW of power.

The hosting services will be provided to the firm’s institutional-scale clients in the Bitcoin industry.