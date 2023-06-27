The Devconnect Istanbul Scholars Program aims to innovate and elevate tech education. Unveiling the Scholars Program, Devconnect Istanbul sets to revolutionize learning. Bridging the tech education gap, the Devconnect Istanbul Scholars Program is launched.

In a groundbreaking move, Devconnect is proud to announce the inauguration of its first-ever Scholars Program. This pioneering initiative aims to elevate tech education by providing financial support to values-aligned individuals from underrepresented communities within the Ethereum ecosystem.

The Devconnect Scholars Program offers an opportunity for these individuals to attend the much-anticipated Devconnect event in Istanbul this November. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications by July 23rd, 2023.

Ethereum is a resilient and thriving protocol for human coordination. To maintain this resilience and ensure its long-term sustainability for all humans, Devconnect believes in the importance of diverse perspectives. These perspectives represent various geographies and demographics, which are currently underrepresented in the Ethereum community.

The Scholars Program seeks individuals who can bring their unique viewpoints and experiences to Devconnect. These scholars are expected to help shape Ethereum's future through their participation in the program's discussions. Post-Devconnect, they will utilize their learnings to extend Ethereum's boundaries within their respective communities.

Devconnect Scholars will receive financial support for transportation, accommodation, per diem, and visa application. Furthermore, the program will facilitate both online and in-person meetings for Scholars to network, learn, and prepare for an enriching experience in Istanbul.

The selection criteria for the Scholars Program are rigorous. Devconnect is on the lookout for individuals with experience or knowledge in areas like protocol development, web3 development, privacy, security, crypto-economics, UX, and governance. Applicants must belong to a community that is currently underrepresented in Ethereum, be able to attend the event from November 13-19, 2023.

Strong preference will be given to applicants who have yet to attend a large Ethereum conference. Individuals interested in becoming Devconnect Scholars should complete the application form, and nominations for potential scholars are also welcomed.

Devconnect looks forward to hearing from the vibrant and diverse Ethereum community and to open doors to underrepresented voices through the Scholars Program.

As we look to the future of Ethereum and the Ethereum Foundation, the horizon is bright. Ethereum, as an open-source platform for decentralized applications, is set to lead a new era of technological innovation. The Foundation's commitment to inclusivity, transparency, and longevity underscores its vision for a decentralized future that is shaped by diverse voices and resilient communities.

