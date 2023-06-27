NFT exchange Tegro closed a seed funding round at a $100 million valuation with undisclosed amounts from Polygon Ventures and other private investors.

Founded by Siddharth Menon, former co-founder of crypto exchange WazirX, and Ashish Rawat, founder of fitness startup OGA Fit, Tegro enables bulk trading of NFTs across Ethereum, Polygon, and other EVM-compatible chains. Users can buy, sell, and trade NFTs on the platform for as low as $0.02.

Tegro is reportedly expected to announce a massive airdrop campaign for the community in the next few months.